Delhi Doubles Ambitions for E-Waste Eco Park

Delhi is set to significantly expand its E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan. Initially planned to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually, the facility will now aim for 1,10,000 MT, doubling both its capacity and capital expenditure.

This expansion follows Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's inspection of an advanced e-waste facility in Norway, which inspired the adoption of a zero-waste model. The upgraded plant will integrate cutting-edge environmental safeguards like advanced scrubbers and in-house water purification systems.

The Delhi government also plans to implement strict third-party monitoring inspired by Norway's EPR framework. Developed through a public-private partnership with DSIIDC, the park is projected to generate over Rs 500 crore in revenue, contributing to a circular economy without burning waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)