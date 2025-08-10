Delhi Doubles Ambitions for E-Waste Eco Park
Delhi's E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan will expand to handle 1,10,000 metric tonnes annually, inspired by Europe's top e-waste facility. The updated project will include advanced pollution control and third-party monitoring, aiming for revenue over Rs 500 crore under a public-private partnership.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is set to significantly expand its E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan. Initially planned to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually, the facility will now aim for 1,10,000 MT, doubling both its capacity and capital expenditure.
This expansion follows Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's inspection of an advanced e-waste facility in Norway, which inspired the adoption of a zero-waste model. The upgraded plant will integrate cutting-edge environmental safeguards like advanced scrubbers and in-house water purification systems.
The Delhi government also plans to implement strict third-party monitoring inspired by Norway's EPR framework. Developed through a public-private partnership with DSIIDC, the park is projected to generate over Rs 500 crore in revenue, contributing to a circular economy without burning waste.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Brazil to Veto Environmental Licensing Bill Over Rights Risks
Rain to continue in West Bengal even as depression moves to Jharkhand
India's Evolving Security Blueprint: Amit Shah's Vision for a Safer Nation
Reviving Tradition: Santhali Sarees and Environmental Awareness
Chhattisgarh's Ambitious SCR Initiative: A Blueprint for Urban Transformation