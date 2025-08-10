Left Menu

Delhi Doubles Ambitions for E-Waste Eco Park

Delhi's E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan will expand to handle 1,10,000 metric tonnes annually, inspired by Europe's top e-waste facility. The updated project will include advanced pollution control and third-party monitoring, aiming for revenue over Rs 500 crore under a public-private partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:35 IST
Delhi Doubles Ambitions for E-Waste Eco Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is set to significantly expand its E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan. Initially planned to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually, the facility will now aim for 1,10,000 MT, doubling both its capacity and capital expenditure.

This expansion follows Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's inspection of an advanced e-waste facility in Norway, which inspired the adoption of a zero-waste model. The upgraded plant will integrate cutting-edge environmental safeguards like advanced scrubbers and in-house water purification systems.

The Delhi government also plans to implement strict third-party monitoring inspired by Norway's EPR framework. Developed through a public-private partnership with DSIIDC, the park is projected to generate over Rs 500 crore in revenue, contributing to a circular economy without burning waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025