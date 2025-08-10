Leaping Forward: Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line Unveiled by PM Modi

On a rainy Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the eagerly anticipated Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro, a crucial development poised to alleviate the city's notorious traffic bottlenecks.

The over 19-kilometer route connects RV Road to Bommasandra, featuring 16 stations and is expected to significantly enhance the travel experience for residents and commuters around the city's bustling IT zones.

The project, worth approximately Rs 7,160 crore, is part of Bangalore Metro Phase-2, and is estimated to increase the metro's daily ridership from 8.5 lakh to 12.5 lakh, easing travel burdens in busy urban corridors.