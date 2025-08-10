Left Menu

Leaping Forward: Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line Unveiled by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion in key areas connecting the IT hub. The 19-km route features 16 stations and is part of the Metro Phase-2 project. The new line is anticipated to boost daily ridership significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:35 IST
Leaping Forward: Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line Unveiled by PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a rainy Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the eagerly anticipated Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro, a crucial development poised to alleviate the city's notorious traffic bottlenecks.

The over 19-kilometer route connects RV Road to Bommasandra, featuring 16 stations and is expected to significantly enhance the travel experience for residents and commuters around the city's bustling IT zones.

The project, worth approximately Rs 7,160 crore, is part of Bangalore Metro Phase-2, and is estimated to increase the metro's daily ridership from 8.5 lakh to 12.5 lakh, easing travel burdens in busy urban corridors.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025