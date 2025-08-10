Leaping Forward: Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line Unveiled by PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion in key areas connecting the IT hub. The 19-km route features 16 stations and is part of the Metro Phase-2 project. The new line is anticipated to boost daily ridership significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
On a rainy Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the eagerly anticipated Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro, a crucial development poised to alleviate the city's notorious traffic bottlenecks.
The over 19-kilometer route connects RV Road to Bommasandra, featuring 16 stations and is expected to significantly enhance the travel experience for residents and commuters around the city's bustling IT zones.
The project, worth approximately Rs 7,160 crore, is part of Bangalore Metro Phase-2, and is estimated to increase the metro's daily ridership from 8.5 lakh to 12.5 lakh, easing travel burdens in busy urban corridors.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Rajendra Chola: A Grand Roadshow
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Modi unveils 'Kartavya Bhavan': A Leap towards Modern Governance
Prime Minister Modi to Grace Chhattisgarh's Silver Jubilee with Grand Celebrations