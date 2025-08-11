Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Jeep and Motorcycle Crash Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, a devastating crash between a jeep and a motorcycle resulted in five deaths. The jeep, attempting to evade after colliding with the motorcycle, lost control and overturned. Two jeep occupants and three motorcycle riders died, while three others sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

In a heartbreaking accident in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, five individuals lost their lives when a jeep collided with a motorcycle early Monday morning, authorities reported.

Police stated that after the initial collision with the motorcycle, the jeep driver attempted to flee the scene but lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. The tragic incident unfolded around 10 am near Benila village. Among the deceased were two jeep occupants and three motorcycle riders.

Three other people sustained injuries and were promptly referred to a hospital in Kotma town for medical treatment, according to information provided by Ramnagar police station in-charge, Sumit Kaushik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

