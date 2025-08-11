PM Modi Unveils New Parliamentarian Flats Promoting Unity and Sustainability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new multi-storey flats for MPs emphasizing unity through celebrations and cleanliness. Named after rivers, the complex provides modern amenities, incorporating sustainable features. Modi lauded the construction efforts and urged MPs to uphold sustainability and engage with constituents, while boosting their focus on public issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a new complex of multi-storey flats for parliamentarians, urging MPs to foster unity and cleanliness. Modi proposed celebrating India's diverse festivals within the residences and encouraged a spirit of competition in maintaining cleanliness.
Addressing potential criticism, he linked the naming of towers after rivers to the unifying tradition, dismissing any political interpretations. The complex includes 184 state-of-the-art flats, each spanning over 5,000 sq ft, designed to replace outdated accommodations and alleviate residential shortages for MPs.
Emphasizing the government's focus on development, Modi highlighted numerous infrastructural improvements undertaken during his tenure. He praised the complex's environmental sustainability and modern amenities, underscoring its self-sufficiency and earthquake-resistant construction as a model for future parliamentary structures.
