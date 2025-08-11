Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils New Parliamentarian Flats Promoting Unity and Sustainability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new multi-storey flats for MPs emphasizing unity through celebrations and cleanliness. Named after rivers, the complex provides modern amenities, incorporating sustainable features. Modi lauded the construction efforts and urged MPs to uphold sustainability and engage with constituents, while boosting their focus on public issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:23 IST
PM Modi Unveils New Parliamentarian Flats Promoting Unity and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a new complex of multi-storey flats for parliamentarians, urging MPs to foster unity and cleanliness. Modi proposed celebrating India's diverse festivals within the residences and encouraged a spirit of competition in maintaining cleanliness.

Addressing potential criticism, he linked the naming of towers after rivers to the unifying tradition, dismissing any political interpretations. The complex includes 184 state-of-the-art flats, each spanning over 5,000 sq ft, designed to replace outdated accommodations and alleviate residential shortages for MPs.

Emphasizing the government's focus on development, Modi highlighted numerous infrastructural improvements undertaken during his tenure. He praised the complex's environmental sustainability and modern amenities, underscoring its self-sufficiency and earthquake-resistant construction as a model for future parliamentary structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025