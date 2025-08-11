Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave Overwhelms Southwest France: Emergency Red Alert Activated

A severe heatwave has engulfed southwest France, pushing temperatures as high as 43°C. Both Charente and Aude regions are affected, with wildfires consuming 16,000 hectares. Meteo-France placed 12 departments on red alert due to exceptional heat. Social activities have come to a halt as residents and tourists seek cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Southwest France is grappling with a severe heatwave that has pushed temperatures to a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, particularly affecting the Charente and Aude regions. In Aude, a landscape of vineyards and scrubland, hundreds of firefighters are stationed on the hillsides to contain a massive blaze that charred 16,000 hectares last week. Although officials report the situation is under control, they warn that hot spots may smoulder for weeks.

Meteo-France, the national weather authority, has issued a red alert, the highest heat warning, for 12 departments, with unprecedented temperatures expected from the Atlantic coast to Mediterranean plains. An additional 41 departments are on an orange alert, as is the neighbouring microstate of Andorra. This rare red alert empowers local authorities to cancel outdoor events and modify public schedules.

Images shared on social media display empty streets in cities like Valence, as residents shield windows with foil and tourists seek shade along the Garonne in Toulouse. The heatwave, marking France's second of the summer, began on Friday and is forecasted to extend through the August 15 holiday weekend, reaching as far north as the Centre-Val de Loire region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

