Andhra Pradesh: A New Logistic Hub in the Making
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, plans to establish an integrated logistics corporation. This initiative aims to enhance state and regional freight transportation through ports, airports, roads, railways, and waterways. Development plans include 20 new ports and transforming areas around transportation hubs into financial centres.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to establish a logistics corporation.
In a recent review meeting, Naidu underscored the necessity of integrating various modes of transportation to improve freight movement in the state and neighboring regions.
The initiative aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a vital transit hub between North and South India, developing 20 new ports and converting areas around transportation hubs into financial centres.
