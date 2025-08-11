Incessant Rains in Uttarkashi Hinder Rescue Efforts Amid Flood Devastation

Incessant rains battered Uttarkashi on Monday, stalling search efforts in disaster-stricken Dharali, where hopes are fading for survivors beneath the wreckage of the flood-laden site.

The torrent waters and ensuing mudslides buried nearly half of Dharali village a week ago, also severely damaging an army camp in Harsil.

Inclement weather disrupted ongoing repair works on the damaged Gangotri NH, even as a newly operational Bailey bridge over Limchagad brightened hopes, with Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey voicing optimism about reestablishing full road connectivity along the highway by Tuesday evening.

