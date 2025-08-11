Incessant Rains in Uttarkashi Hinder Rescue Efforts Amid Flood Devastation
Relentless rain in Uttarkashi has disrupted rescue efforts and road repairs after flash floods and mudslides devastated Dharali village. With scant hope for survivors, officials continue drainage and search operations, while a vital bridge near Gangnani has been revived. An ex gratia distribution is ongoing for the affected families.
Incessant rains battered Uttarkashi on Monday, stalling search efforts in disaster-stricken Dharali, where hopes are fading for survivors beneath the wreckage of the flood-laden site.
The torrent waters and ensuing mudslides buried nearly half of Dharali village a week ago, also severely damaging an army camp in Harsil.
Inclement weather disrupted ongoing repair works on the damaged Gangotri NH, even as a newly operational Bailey bridge over Limchagad brightened hopes, with Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey voicing optimism about reestablishing full road connectivity along the highway by Tuesday evening.
