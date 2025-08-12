Relentless Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarakhand's Capital

Uttarakhand's capital city was battered by heavy rain on Monday, causing significant disruption. The relentless downpour resulted in uprooted trees, collapsed houses, and widespread waterlogging in multiple areas.

In Patel Nagar and near Govindgarh bridge at Lakshman Chawk, three houses gave way under the torrential rain that persisted throughout the day. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre. Falling trees were a common sight in locales such as Rajpur Road, Ishwar Vihar, and Canal Road, prompting ongoing removal efforts.

Severe waterlogging affected numerous colonies, including Nehrugram and Kishanpur Canal Road. The State Emergency Operation Centre also noted a landslide in Guniyal village near Dehradun, further complicating the situation. Authorities are striving to alleviate the impact and restore normalcy to the region.

