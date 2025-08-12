Relentless Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarakhand's Capital
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand's capital led to uprooted trees, house collapses, and severe waterlogging. Despite the destruction, no casualties were reported. The most affected areas included Rajpur Road and Lakshman Chawk. Efforts to clear debris and manage the aftermath are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand's capital city was battered by heavy rain on Monday, causing significant disruption. The relentless downpour resulted in uprooted trees, collapsed houses, and widespread waterlogging in multiple areas.
In Patel Nagar and near Govindgarh bridge at Lakshman Chawk, three houses gave way under the torrential rain that persisted throughout the day. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre. Falling trees were a common sight in locales such as Rajpur Road, Ishwar Vihar, and Canal Road, prompting ongoing removal efforts.
Severe waterlogging affected numerous colonies, including Nehrugram and Kishanpur Canal Road. The State Emergency Operation Centre also noted a landslide in Guniyal village near Dehradun, further complicating the situation. Authorities are striving to alleviate the impact and restore normalcy to the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic House Collapse Claims Life in Jhad Village
Tragedy Strikes in Jharkhand: House Collapses Claim Lives
Tragedy in Bahadurpur: Mud House Collapse Claims Lives
Tragic House Collapse in Dumka Claims Young Life Amid Heavy Rains
Health Sector Highlights: Activism, Market Surges, and Emergency Responses