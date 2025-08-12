Tragedy in Gorakhpur: Young Girl's Death Spurs Outrage

An eight-year-old girl's tragic drowning in an open drain has sparked outrage in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Monday as Afreen, a student from Lala Toli, was returning home from a madrasa amid heavy rain. Despite swift efforts by locals to rescue her, Afreen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation expressed profound sadness over the loss, describing the event as 'extremely tragic.' Municipal Commissioner Nirankar Singh assured the grieving family of full support and promised a thorough investigation into the incident. Singh stated that the cause of death would be confirmed following the post-mortem report and pledged impartial action based on the findings.

The accident has fueled resident anger over the alleged negligence in safety standards during the drain's construction, as the drain was covered by slabs but still posed a severe hazard. The tragic loss of young Afreen highlights the urgent need for improved infrastructure safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)