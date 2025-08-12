Dolphins and Whales: Exploring the Dynamic Depths of Marine Friendships
A study reveals that interactions between dolphins and whales are more common and complex than previously thought. Utilizing social media and drone footage, researchers observed joint play and social behavior suggesting advanced emotional capabilities, reshaping our understanding of marine mammal ecology.
By Olaf Meynecke, Griffith University South East Queensland, Aug 12 (The Conversation) - The annual migration of humpback whales along the Australian coast has taken an intriguing turn, as dolphins are reported to accompany them in this mass movement.
This phenomenon is not isolated. A newly published study in Discover Animals shows that such interspecies interactions between dolphins and whales are frequent worldwide, documented over two decades with 199 events involving 19 species.
Videos from social media and data from drone technology highlight dolphins engaging with humpback whales in what appears to be play or social behavior. The study suggests advanced emotional interactions reshape our understanding of marine mammal ecology.
