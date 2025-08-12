Tragic Market Collision: Vendor Killed, Others Injured

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday when a speeding car plowed into two vegetable handcarts, resulting in the death of a vendor and injuries to five others, according to police.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the vendors were operating in front of Mandi Samiti when the accident took place. Suresh, a 55-year-old vendor, was declared dead at the scene, while another vendor was injured and taken to the hospital.

Officials confirmed that the offending vehicle has been seized as investigations continue. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment as the community mourns the loss.

