Tragic Market Collision: Vendor Killed, Others Injured
A speeding car collided with two vegetable handcarts, resulting in the death of one vendor and injuries to five others. The incident occurred in front of Mandi Samiti. The car has been seized by police as investigations continue. The injured are receiving medical care at a hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday when a speeding car plowed into two vegetable handcarts, resulting in the death of a vendor and injuries to five others, according to police.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the vendors were operating in front of Mandi Samiti when the accident took place. Suresh, a 55-year-old vendor, was declared dead at the scene, while another vendor was injured and taken to the hospital.
Officials confirmed that the offending vehicle has been seized as investigations continue. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment as the community mourns the loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- car crash
- vendor
- deceased
- injured
- police
- investigation
- Mandi Samiti
- Suresh
- handcart
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology, who went missing near waterfall in MP's Sehore district, found dead: Police.
Tragic Shooting in Bangkok Market Sparks Investigation
Investigation Launched: 'Dog Babu' Residence Certificate Sparks Criticism
Police Busts MDMA Drug Racket Near Suriyawa Station
Tambaram Police Crack Down on Ganja Chocolate Trade