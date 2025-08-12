Left Menu

Tragic Market Collision: Vendor Killed, Others Injured

A speeding car collided with two vegetable handcarts, resulting in the death of one vendor and injuries to five others. The incident occurred in front of Mandi Samiti. The car has been seized by police as investigations continue. The injured are receiving medical care at a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:55 IST
  Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday when a speeding car plowed into two vegetable handcarts, resulting in the death of a vendor and injuries to five others, according to police.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the vendors were operating in front of Mandi Samiti when the accident took place. Suresh, a 55-year-old vendor, was declared dead at the scene, while another vendor was injured and taken to the hospital.

Officials confirmed that the offending vehicle has been seized as investigations continue. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment as the community mourns the loss.

