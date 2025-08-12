Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Pioneering Marine Biotechnology Corridor

Odisha launched the Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC) to advance science-based tourism, investment, and job creation in coastal areas. Aligning with national growth strategies, it aims to transform Odisha's blue economy through research and innovation, connecting scientific endeavors with real-world applications.

The Odisha government, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has initiated a groundbreaking project known as the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC).

This initiative aims to drive environmental protection, stimulate science-based tourism, and encourage regional job creation through investment in the coastal economy.

In partnership with the National Institute of Ocean Technology, the state leverages its coastline's biodiversity to support startups and research, fostering sustainable growth and making Odisha a leader in marine biotechnology.

