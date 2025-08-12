Devastating Deluge: Cape Verde's Sao Vicente Island Battles Deadly Floods

The picturesque island of Sao Vicente in Cape Verde was struck by an unexpected and devastating flood, resulting in the tragic loss of at least eight lives. Torrential rains overwhelmed the island's infrastructure, sweeping away vehicles and leaving scores stranded, while emergency services battled against the relentless onslaught.

Jose Carlos da Luz, a municipal councillor, confirmed the casualties and expressed concern for three missing individuals. The meteorological institute reported a staggering 193 mm of rain—nearly double the island's annual total—in just five hours, highlighting the unprecedented nature of this disaster.

Interior Minister Paulo Rocha described the flood as a night of panic and disruption. Rescue operations continue under challenging conditions, with authorities racing against time to restore access and normalcy. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin looms ominously in the Atlantic, posing a potential threat to the region.

