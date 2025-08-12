Devastating Deluge: Cape Verde's Sao Vicente Island Battles Deadly Floods
Severe flooding on Cape Verde's Sao Vicente island resulted in at least eight deaths and extensive disruption. Torrential rains, far exceeding the annual average, caused significant damage and displaced thousands. Rescue teams are working around the clock to restore normalcy amid the chaos and destruction.
The picturesque island of Sao Vicente in Cape Verde was struck by an unexpected and devastating flood, resulting in the tragic loss of at least eight lives. Torrential rains overwhelmed the island's infrastructure, sweeping away vehicles and leaving scores stranded, while emergency services battled against the relentless onslaught.
Jose Carlos da Luz, a municipal councillor, confirmed the casualties and expressed concern for three missing individuals. The meteorological institute reported a staggering 193 mm of rain—nearly double the island's annual total—in just five hours, highlighting the unprecedented nature of this disaster.
Interior Minister Paulo Rocha described the flood as a night of panic and disruption. Rescue operations continue under challenging conditions, with authorities racing against time to restore access and normalcy. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin looms ominously in the Atlantic, posing a potential threat to the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deluge in China: Unprecedented Rainfall Leaves Path of Destruction
Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging Chaos in Imphal
Alert in Marathwada: Jayakwadi Dam Nears Full Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall
Monsoon Mayhem: Bihar and Odisha Grapple with Heavy Rainfall and Flooding
China Faces Severe Flood Crisis Amid Record Rainfall