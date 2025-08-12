Left Menu

India's Stellar Leap: Tradition Meets Innovation in Astronomy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's significant investments in the research ecosystem, emphasizing international collaboration. Speaking at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai, Modi underlined India's advancements, such as having one of the highest astronomical observatories and achievements in Moon exploration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India is pouring billions of dollars into its research ecosystem, demonstrating a firm belief in international collaboration. He shared his insights remotely at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, held in Mumbai.

Modi emphasized that India is a land where tradition intersects seamlessly with innovation. Highlighting the nation's achievements, he spoke of India's astronomical observatory in Ladakh, situated at 4,500 meters above sea level, which is among the highest globally, aligning closely with the stars.

He also mentioned India's proud moment as the first nation to successfully land near the Moon's south pole. Organized by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, this prestigious event in Mumbai, from August 11 to 21, gathers secondary school students worldwide to showcase their skills in astronomy and astrophysics.

