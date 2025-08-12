Rampur District Takes Action Against Avian Influenza Outbreak

The Rampur district administration has imposed a 21-day ban on the sale and transport of poultry products following the confirmed presence of Avian Influenza H5 at a poultry farm in Sehor village. The outbreak has resulted in the death of over 15,000 chickens, officials reported on Tuesday.

In an emergency meeting, District Magistrate Jogendra Singh ordered the closure of all chicken retailers and eateries in the district. Movement of poultry is also prohibited within and beyond the district. Control rooms have been established in Rampur and Bilaspur to manage the crisis.

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) confirmed the virus in samples from Rampur. Additional precautions are being enforced at research institutes, while the state Animal Husbandry Department has initiated stringent sampling protocols to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)