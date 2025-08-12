Left Menu

Rampur District Takes Action Against Avian Influenza Outbreak

Rampur's administration has imposed a 21-day ban on poultry sales and transport after confirming bird flu in Sehor village. Over 15,000 chickens have died, prompting a lockdown on poultry movement. Surveillance measures and emergency protocols are in place, with authorities on high alert to contain the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:37 IST
Rampur District Takes Action Against Avian Influenza Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rampur district administration has imposed a 21-day ban on the sale and transport of poultry products following the confirmed presence of Avian Influenza H5 at a poultry farm in Sehor village. The outbreak has resulted in the death of over 15,000 chickens, officials reported on Tuesday.

In an emergency meeting, District Magistrate Jogendra Singh ordered the closure of all chicken retailers and eateries in the district. Movement of poultry is also prohibited within and beyond the district. Control rooms have been established in Rampur and Bilaspur to manage the crisis.

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) confirmed the virus in samples from Rampur. Additional precautions are being enforced at research institutes, while the state Animal Husbandry Department has initiated stringent sampling protocols to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025