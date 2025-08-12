Left Menu

Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarakhand as GPR Identifies Possible Trapped Individuals

In the flood-ravaged lower areas of Dharali, rescuers have identified 20 spots using Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) where individuals might be trapped. Heavy equipment is cautiously used due to marshy conditions. NGRI experts aid the search for 66 missing people, while flash flood risks remain in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, rescuers in the flood-stricken region of Dharali identified 20 potential spots using Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) where people might be trapped, according to officials. The search and rescue operations, now in their seventh day, are being conducted with extreme caution due to marshy and unstable soil conditions.

Heavy machinery is deployed with care, and human efforts prioritize areas where lives are potentially at risk, noted officials. A team from the National Geophysical Research Institute is assisting in the challenging search for 66 missing persons, including 24 Nepali laborers, as flash flood warnings loom over 11 districts in Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours.

The devastating flash flood on August 5 left much of Dharali village submerged under mud, significantly damaging nearby structures, including an army camp. Rescue efforts are bolstered by advanced equipment like GPR and rescue radar, which continue to identify trapped individuals and anomalies within debris, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the area.

