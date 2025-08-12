Left Menu

U.S. Rejects Net-Zero Shipping Proposal Amid Climate Policy Tensions

The United States has refused to endorse the International Maritime Organization's Net-Zero Framework aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping. The announcement, made by top U.S. officials, emphasizes potential retaliatory actions and the ongoing global conflict over climate policies impacting trade and emission controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:20 IST
U.S. Rejects Net-Zero Shipping Proposal Amid Climate Policy Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move against international climate regulations, the United States on Tuesday rejected the International Maritime Organization's 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal. This plan was designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping operations.

Top administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, warned of consequences for countries supporting the plan. The statement comes just before a critical vote at the United Nations' shipping agency.

Amid growing pressure from environmentalists and industry investors, the U.S. maintains its stance, diverging from the Paris Agreement's goals while negotiating a global treaty on plastic pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025