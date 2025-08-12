U.S. Rejects Net-Zero Shipping Proposal Amid Climate Policy Tensions

In a decisive move against international climate regulations, the United States on Tuesday rejected the International Maritime Organization's 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal. This plan was designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping operations.

Top administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, warned of consequences for countries supporting the plan. The statement comes just before a critical vote at the United Nations' shipping agency.

Amid growing pressure from environmentalists and industry investors, the U.S. maintains its stance, diverging from the Paris Agreement's goals while negotiating a global treaty on plastic pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)