U.S. Rejects Net-Zero Shipping Proposal Amid Climate Policy Tensions
The United States has refused to endorse the International Maritime Organization's Net-Zero Framework aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping. The announcement, made by top U.S. officials, emphasizes potential retaliatory actions and the ongoing global conflict over climate policies impacting trade and emission controls.
In a decisive move against international climate regulations, the United States on Tuesday rejected the International Maritime Organization's 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal. This plan was designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping operations.
Top administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, warned of consequences for countries supporting the plan. The statement comes just before a critical vote at the United Nations' shipping agency.
Amid growing pressure from environmentalists and industry investors, the U.S. maintains its stance, diverging from the Paris Agreement's goals while negotiating a global treaty on plastic pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Targets Duke University for Alleged Racial Bias
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Transgender Athlete Policy Shift
States Challenge Trump Administration Over Planned Parenthood Medicaid Cuts
Trump Administration's Silent Assault on Climate Data
Federal Freeze: Trump Administration Targets Duke University Over Racial Accusations