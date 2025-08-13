Left Menu

U.S. Rejects 'Net-Zero Framework' Proposal by International Maritime Organization

The U.S., led by top officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has rejected an IMO proposal aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping. Threatening sanctions, the U.S. signals resistance to global climate change efforts that could increase domestic costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:25 IST
In a bold move, the U.S. government has rejected the International Maritime Organization's 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal. The decision, backed by key cabinet members, threatens retaliatory steps against countries supporting the plan, as the Trump administration remains adamant about maintaining low costs for American stakeholders.

Amid UN proceedings, the U.S. aims to sway international allies away from climate change initiatives that are deemed financially taxing. While other member states, including China and the EU, rallied behind the agreement, the U.S. remains steadfast against measures putting pressure on its economy.

As global shipping faces increasing calls for sustainability, the split highlights economic and environmental tensions on the international stage. The U.S. position aligns with broader strategies to withdraw from global climate efforts and economic engagements perceived as burdensome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

