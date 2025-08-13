Left Menu

IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana: Heavy Rains Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several central districts in Telangana, forecasting extremely heavy rains over the next few days. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to prepare for potential disruptions and advised IT firms to consider allowing employees to work from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:18 IST
IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana: Heavy Rains Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert across multiple central districts in Telangana, including Sangareddy, Medak, and Khammam, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday. The alert extends till Friday, cautioning over rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

Additional alerts have been disseminated for the Hyderabad region and surrounding districts, predicting rainfall between 11 cm to 20 cm. The state is advised to brace for a deluge as the IMD warns of a prolonged downpour.

In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened an emergency meeting, instructing state officials to gear up for ensuing challenges. Measures discussed include potential remote work mandates for IT professionals and the revocation of all official leaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025