IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana: Heavy Rains Expected

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert across multiple central districts in Telangana, including Sangareddy, Medak, and Khammam, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday. The alert extends till Friday, cautioning over rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

Additional alerts have been disseminated for the Hyderabad region and surrounding districts, predicting rainfall between 11 cm to 20 cm. The state is advised to brace for a deluge as the IMD warns of a prolonged downpour.

In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened an emergency meeting, instructing state officials to gear up for ensuing challenges. Measures discussed include potential remote work mandates for IT professionals and the revocation of all official leaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)