Geneva Launches Free Public Transport in Historic Anti-Pollution Move

Geneva, for the first time in Swiss history, is offering free public transport as a bold measure to combat severe ozone pollution. The initiative comes alongside plummeting air quality due to high temperatures, with ozone levels surpassing the safety threshold.

The decision was driven by the city's critical air quality situation, escalating health risks from harmful ozone, known to cause breathing problems and other ailments. In response, public transport, including buses, trams, and trains, has been made free, ceasing ticket checks to encourage a shift from car use to public conveyance.

The urgent protocol, addressing nitrogen oxide emissions, also restricts vehicle traffic. Only lower-emitting cars can enter the city center during peak hours, as authorities aim to curb pollution and enhance air quality immediately.