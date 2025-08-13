Left Menu

Geneva Launches Free Public Transport in Historic Anti-Pollution Move

Geneva offers free public transport to combat severe ozone pollution. The initiative, a first for Switzerland, encourages residents to switch from cars to public transport, aiming to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. As temperatures rise, the city's measures restrict the circulation of higher-emission vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:30 IST
Geneva Launches Free Public Transport in Historic Anti-Pollution Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Geneva, for the first time in Swiss history, is offering free public transport as a bold measure to combat severe ozone pollution. The initiative comes alongside plummeting air quality due to high temperatures, with ozone levels surpassing the safety threshold.

The decision was driven by the city's critical air quality situation, escalating health risks from harmful ozone, known to cause breathing problems and other ailments. In response, public transport, including buses, trams, and trains, has been made free, ceasing ticket checks to encourage a shift from car use to public conveyance.

The urgent protocol, addressing nitrogen oxide emissions, also restricts vehicle traffic. Only lower-emitting cars can enter the city center during peak hours, as authorities aim to curb pollution and enhance air quality immediately.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025