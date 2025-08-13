Inferno in Southern Europe: Wildfires Ravage Communities Amid Heatwave

Southern Europe continues to be engulfed by wildfires sparked by arson, thunderstorms, and a relentless heatwave, causing destruction and chaos as homes, farms, and factories burn.

In Greece, blazes near Patras led to evacuations, while on Greek islands, tourists were urged to seek safety. Meanwhile, Spain mourned the death of a volunteer firefighter.

Experts stress the necessity of anticipating wildfires through effective forest management, with Greenpeace spotlighting potential cost savings. Arson suspicion looms large, with arrests made, as the region confronts intense heatwave conditions.