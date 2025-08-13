Race Against Time: Rescuers' Mighty Efforts Amidst Dharali's Calamity

In the aftermath of devastating floods, rescue missions continue on a war footing in Dharali, where the sudden deluge of the Khir Ganga river on August 5 leveled homes and hotels, claiming one life and leaving 68 unaccounted for.

With over 1,300 evacuations recorded, authorities are pulling out all the stops to find the missing, deploying advanced techniques such as utilizing sniffer dogs and mobile phone tracking to pinpoint their last known locations. The incident has drawn search parties from several agencies, including the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and BRO.

Efforts to repair transport routes and restore basic services continue amidst adverse weather conditions. Despite setbacks, such as helicopters being grounded, authorities remain resolute in their mission, using boats to manage water flow and reconstructing vital infrastructure like bridges to aid the search and rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)