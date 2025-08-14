Midnight Blaze: Swift Evacuation in Thane's Chimney of Chaos
A fire at Parsik Cafe in Thane, Maharashtra, prompted the evacuation of 35 residents from a multi-storey building with no casualties reported. The blaze, which damaged the cafe's interiors, was extinguished by firefighters. Authorities are probing the cause of the fire.
A fire erupted early Thursday at a cafe in Maharashtra's Thane city, leading to the evacuation of 35 individuals from a residential building, according to local officials.
The blaze, which started at Parsik Cafe located on the ground floor of the six-storey building, caused significant interior damage but resulted in no casualties.
Firefighters quickly responded and controlled the fire by 6:25 am, while authorities commenced an investigation into the cause.
