Midnight Blaze: Swift Evacuation in Thane's Chimney of Chaos

A fire erupted early Thursday at a cafe in Maharashtra's Thane city, leading to the evacuation of 35 individuals from a residential building, according to local officials.

The blaze, which started at Parsik Cafe located on the ground floor of the six-storey building, caused significant interior damage but resulted in no casualties.

Firefighters quickly responded and controlled the fire by 6:25 am, while authorities commenced an investigation into the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)