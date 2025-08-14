Left Menu

Midnight Blaze: Swift Evacuation in Thane's Chimney of Chaos

A fire at Parsik Cafe in Thane, Maharashtra, prompted the evacuation of 35 residents from a multi-storey building with no casualties reported. The blaze, which damaged the cafe's interiors, was extinguished by firefighters. Authorities are probing the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 08:46 IST
  • India

A fire erupted early Thursday at a cafe in Maharashtra's Thane city, leading to the evacuation of 35 individuals from a residential building, according to local officials.

The blaze, which started at Parsik Cafe located on the ground floor of the six-storey building, caused significant interior damage but resulted in no casualties.

Firefighters quickly responded and controlled the fire by 6:25 am, while authorities commenced an investigation into the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

