Delhi Deluge: Torrential Rain Halts City Life

Heavy rain in Delhi caused widespread waterlogging and disrupted traffic on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert with more rainfall expected. Several areas were flooded, affecting commuters. Despite a court order, the desilting of drains wasn't completed, leading to criticism from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday morning, heavy rain left the streets of Delhi submerged and its traffic paralyzed. Commuters faced massive delays as major roads became impassable due to waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned residents with an 'orange' alert, advising them to brace for more downpours throughout the day. Various weather stations reported significant rainfall figures, with Aya Nagar registering the highest.

Criticism has been directed at the local government for failing to desilt drains, leading to the flooding. Political figures have cited negligence and non-compliance with court orders as causes of the city's current predicament.

