Outcry Over Police Inaction in Fatal Biker Accident

In a troubling incident, the family of a biker who died in a Salt Lake road accident accused police of dragging their feet in apprehending the driver responsible. Despite possessing the vehicle's registration number, they claim the driver has been untraceable for over 12 hours following the accident.

Allegations against the police escalated when the victim's family reported hindrances while attempting to file a complaint. Denied entry to the police station, they allege the authorities coerced an illiterate family member into signing a pre-written complaint.

The accident, which resulted in the death of food delivery boy Rahul Mondal, triggered local unrest with protesters clashing with police, necessitating the use of tear gas. No arrests have been made yet, although a case for culpable homicide and assault has been filed.