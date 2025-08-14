Himachal Pradesh Hit by Severe Cloudbursts and Flash Floods

Cloudbursts and flash floods have wreaked havoc across several districts in Himachal Pradesh, closing nearly 400 roads, damaging homes, washing away vehicles, and leaving some areas like Shimla isolated. Authorities report no casualties as of Thursday.

Since Wednesday night, areas like Kandaghat and Kullu have experienced heavy rainfall, prompting a 'yellow' alert from the meteorological office warning of possible heavy rain until August 20. The affected districts include Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti.

Emergency operations are underway, with efforts to assess damage and restore roads and utility services. The state has already incurred severe financial losses, with monsoon losses estimated at Rs 2,031 crore since June, affecting thousands of residents across Himachal Pradesh.