Tragedy in Leon: Volunteer Firefighters' Battle Against Spain's Blazing Infernos

A second tragic loss has struck Spain's northern Leon province, as 37-year-old volunteer firefighter Jaime Aparicio succumbed to severe burns he sustained in a valiant firefighting effort. Aparicio sustained burns over 85% of his body while attempting to create firebreaks with fellow volunteer Abel Ramos, who lost his life earlier this week.

The devastating wildfires have continued to wreak havoc, with nearly two dozen blazes still raging across the country. These fires have already claimed the lives of six individuals this year. Severe weather conditions, including high winds and scorching heat, exacerbate the situation, displacing 9,500 people and wreaking havoc on transport infrastructure.

Spain has turned to its European neighbors for aid, requesting Canadair planes to combat the fires. The EU Science Hub's Joint Research Centre reports that wildfires have ravaged 440,000 hectares this year alone. Experts attribute the heightened risk to climate change, with record-breaking rainfall followed by intense heat creating dangerous conditions for wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)