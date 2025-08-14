Tragedy Strikes Indian Kashmir: Cloudburst Claims Lives in Kishtwar
A sudden cloudburst in Chasoti town, Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir, left at least 12 people feared dead. This disaster follows a recent flood and mudslide in Uttarakhand. Sudden, intense rainfall has caused significant fear and destruction along a popular pilgrimage route.
A sudden cloudburst has left at least 12 people feared dead in Chasoti town, Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir. The incident occurred on a popular pilgrimage route and follows a similar disaster in Uttarakhand last week. Efforts to verify information from the affected area are ongoing, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stating the situation remains serious.
Television footage reveals harrowing scenes of pilgrims in distress as floodwaters inundate the village. The torrents have devastated community kitchens established for the pilgrims' journey, adding to the grim toll of the disaster.
The Indian Meteorological Department defines a cloudburst as an intense rainfall event, with over 100 mm of precipitation falling in an hour. Such weather events pose significant hazards in mountainous regions during the monsoon, often leading to floods, landslides, and widespread destruction.
