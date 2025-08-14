Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Massive Tree Uproots on Rainy Delhi Road

A huge tree in Kalkaji, Delhi, uprooted and collapsed onto vehicles, resulting in the death of Sudhir Kumar, 50, and injuring his daughter. While his daughter is recovering from a pelvic fracture, local authorities swiftly responded to rescue the injured and regulate the area.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on a rain-drenched morning in Delhi, a massive tree was uprooted from Kalkaji's busy road, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old man. His daughter sustained a pelvic fracture, according to police reports.

The event, captured by CCTV, unfolded as the tree suddenly collapsed onto unwary commuters. The deceased, identified as Sudhir Kumar, was riding a motorcycle with his daughter Priya, both residents of Tughlaqabad, when they were trapped beneath the fallen tree. Immediate rescue operations were launched by local officials.

While the tragedy claimed Kumar's life, his daughter is reported to be stable. The local municipality has initiated actions for road clearing and damage assessment to prevent future occurrences. The quick response by police and rescue teams highlights the urgent need for city infrastructure review and maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

