Tragic Accident Claims Life of College Professor in Karauli
A woman college professor named Diksha died in Karauli district in a freak accident. She lost control of her scooter after hitting an open car door, leading to her being run over by a truck. The incident was caught on CCTV, highlighting the tragic series of events.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of a woman college professor in Karauli district. The incident happened when Diksha, 35, lost control of her scooter after colliding with an open car door. In a cruel twist of fate, she was run over by a passing truck, leading to her untimely death.
The unfortunate event occurred on Wednesday night near the Collectorate as Diksha was returning home from her job as an assistant professor at Karauli Medical College. According to police reports, the car driver had opened the door just as Diksha was passing by, resulting in her collision.
Sadly, the entire accident was caught on CCTV, capturing the moment when Diksha fell under the rear wheels of the truck. Authorities confirmed that the injuries she sustained were fatal, highlighting the dangers of roadside safety negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Cracks Down on Boy Racers with Tough Road Safety Laws
Bhopal Enforces 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Rule to Enhance Road Safety
Road Safety is Patriotism in Action
Tragedy on Beawar-Jodhpur Highway: Fatal Bus Accident Highlights Road Safety Concerns
AI conversational agent enhances road safety and driver experience