Tragic Accident Claims Life of College Professor in Karauli

A tragic accident claimed the life of a woman college professor in Karauli district. The incident happened when Diksha, 35, lost control of her scooter after colliding with an open car door. In a cruel twist of fate, she was run over by a passing truck, leading to her untimely death.

The unfortunate event occurred on Wednesday night near the Collectorate as Diksha was returning home from her job as an assistant professor at Karauli Medical College. According to police reports, the car driver had opened the door just as Diksha was passing by, resulting in her collision.

Sadly, the entire accident was caught on CCTV, capturing the moment when Diksha fell under the rear wheels of the truck. Authorities confirmed that the injuries she sustained were fatal, highlighting the dangers of roadside safety negligence.

