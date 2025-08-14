Rajasthan Reels Under Resurging Rainfall
Rajasthan experiences a significant revival in rainfall, notably in Dholpur. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, affecting eastern Rajasthan with heavier showers from August 15. The western regions will see increased rainfall from August 16, particularly affecting Kota and Udaipur divisions.
- Country:
- India
Rainfall has returned to Rajasthan with renewed intensity, bringing much-needed respite to the parched regions. Saepau in Dholpur recorded the state's highest rainfall at 117.0 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department.
This resurgence is due to an evolving weather system over the Bay of Bengal, which has developed into a well-marked low-pressure area. While Eastern Rajasthan has seen light to moderate rains, the western parts remained largely dry. However, the weather system is poised to change this, promising further precipitation in the coming days.
The Met Department forecasts increasing rainfall in Eastern Rajasthan starting August 15, with Western regions experiencing similar patterns from August 16. Areas like Kota and Udaipur are on alert for heavy rainfall from August 15 to 18, while a broader range, including Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and other divisions, expect rain until August 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Rainfall
- Weather
- Low-pressure
- Forecast
- Dholpur
- Met Department
- Jaipur
- Kota
- Udaipur
ALSO READ
Deep learning approach enhances stability in climate forecasting
BAE Systems Boosts Profit Forecast Amid Rising Global Tensions
BAE Systems Soars With Upgraded Earnings Forecast Amid Global Military Surge
BAE Systems Bolsters Earnings Forecast Amid Rising Defence Spending
Meta's AI Ambitions Propel Revenue Forecast Beyond Expectations