Assam's Leap Forward: CM Sarma Launches Mega Projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced 27 projects worth Rs 576 crore in Nalbari, including water supply, urban forestry, a convention center, and modern sports facilities. He laid foundations for future development and emphasized the state's potential for becoming a top-five developed state in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalbari | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:13 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a series of significant developmental projects in Nalbari district, with a total financial package amounting to Rs 576 crore.

During the occasion, dubbed Nalbari District Day, Sarma laid foundation stones for 20 upcoming projects, including a 24-hour piped water supply scheme for Rs 114 crore, an urban forest project, a convention center, and improved street lighting.

Sarma also emphasized his vision of Assam's potential to emerge as one of India's top developed states, should its rich resources and youthful energy be harnessed effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

