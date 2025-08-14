Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Deadly Treefall Claims Life Amidst Chaotic Rain

In a harrowing incident that underscores the dangerous consequences of unchecked urban infrastructure, a 50-year-old man lost his life while his daughter suffered serious injuries when a giant neem tree fell on them in Delhi's Kalkaji area on a rain-soaked Thursday morning.

This tragic occurrence marks the ninth rain-related death in the city within a week, pointing to increasing infrastructure vulnerabilities during the monsoon. The calamity struck as Sudhir Kumar and his daughter Priya were traveling on a motorcycle, leaving the family in disarray as they deal with the aftermath of this avoidable disaster.

Authorities responded quickly to the scene but were met with delays due to adverse weather conditions. Efforts to mitigate future incidents have been initiated by municipal authorities, including assessments and necessary pruning to prevent similar tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)