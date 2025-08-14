Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Deadly Treefall Claims Life Amidst Chaotic Rain

A tragic incident took place in Delhi's Kalkaji area as a massive neem tree fell on a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old man and leaving his daughter with a pelvic fracture. The calamity highlights the growing concern over infrastructure and public safety amidst heavy rains in the capital city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that underscores the dangerous consequences of unchecked urban infrastructure, a 50-year-old man lost his life while his daughter suffered serious injuries when a giant neem tree fell on them in Delhi's Kalkaji area on a rain-soaked Thursday morning.

This tragic occurrence marks the ninth rain-related death in the city within a week, pointing to increasing infrastructure vulnerabilities during the monsoon. The calamity struck as Sudhir Kumar and his daughter Priya were traveling on a motorcycle, leaving the family in disarray as they deal with the aftermath of this avoidable disaster.

Authorities responded quickly to the scene but were met with delays due to adverse weather conditions. Efforts to mitigate future incidents have been initiated by municipal authorities, including assessments and necessary pruning to prevent similar tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

