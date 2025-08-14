Left Menu

Telangana's Torrential Troubles: Rains Lead to Disruption

Heavy rains have severely disrupted life in Telangana for a third consecutive day, causing waterlogging and cutting off road connectivity in several districts. Although Hyderabad was spared from major rainfall, the state government has mobilized relief measures and deployed response teams to manage the situation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:07 IST
Telangana's Torrential Troubles: Rains Lead to Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Telangana for a third day, causing severe waterlogging and flooding, with low-lying areas inundated.

Several districts witnessed road connectivity disruptions as rivulets overflowed. In Hyderabad, officials released water from the Himayat Sagar reservoir, raising the Musi river's level.

Despite Hyderabad missing heavy downpours, state efforts are underway, with relief funds allocated and National Disaster Response Force teams deployed. Authorities have urged vigilance against the forecasted continued heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025