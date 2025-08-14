Telangana's Torrential Troubles: Rains Lead to Disruption

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Telangana for a third day, causing severe waterlogging and flooding, with low-lying areas inundated.

Several districts witnessed road connectivity disruptions as rivulets overflowed. In Hyderabad, officials released water from the Himayat Sagar reservoir, raising the Musi river's level.

Despite Hyderabad missing heavy downpours, state efforts are underway, with relief funds allocated and National Disaster Response Force teams deployed. Authorities have urged vigilance against the forecasted continued heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)