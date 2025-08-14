Telangana's Torrential Troubles: Rains Lead to Disruption
Heavy rains have severely disrupted life in Telangana for a third consecutive day, causing waterlogging and cutting off road connectivity in several districts. Although Hyderabad was spared from major rainfall, the state government has mobilized relief measures and deployed response teams to manage the situation effectively.
Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Telangana for a third day, causing severe waterlogging and flooding, with low-lying areas inundated.
Several districts witnessed road connectivity disruptions as rivulets overflowed. In Hyderabad, officials released water from the Himayat Sagar reservoir, raising the Musi river's level.
Despite Hyderabad missing heavy downpours, state efforts are underway, with relief funds allocated and National Disaster Response Force teams deployed. Authorities have urged vigilance against the forecasted continued heavy rains.
