India's Climate Concerns: A Nation Grappling with Global Warming
A new survey shows that 90% of Indians feel the impacts of global warming, with a vast majority worried. Public opinion supports transitioning from coal to renewable energy, and most believe the government should take further action. The findings are part of ongoing research into India's climate perception.
- Country:
- India
A recent survey reveals that an overwhelming 90% of Indians have experienced the tangible effects of global warming, with a significant 96% acknowledging its existence. However, awareness on the intricacies of climate change remains limited, with only 17% professing substantial knowledge.
The study, conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and CVoter, underscores a strong public consensus on human activities as the primary cause of global warming. More than half attribute climate change to human activities such as vehicular emissions and coal plants, while a notable 84% erroneously link plastic pollution to global warming.
This survey, part of the 'Climate Change in the Indian Mind' series, also highlights a nationwide demand for government intervention, with 78% of respondents urging more robust action and 86% supporting India's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2070. The data suggests a critical need for national educational programs to enhance public understanding of climate issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)