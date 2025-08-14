India's Climate Concerns: A Nation Grappling with Global Warming

A recent survey reveals that an overwhelming 90% of Indians have experienced the tangible effects of global warming, with a significant 96% acknowledging its existence. However, awareness on the intricacies of climate change remains limited, with only 17% professing substantial knowledge.

The study, conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and CVoter, underscores a strong public consensus on human activities as the primary cause of global warming. More than half attribute climate change to human activities such as vehicular emissions and coal plants, while a notable 84% erroneously link plastic pollution to global warming.

This survey, part of the 'Climate Change in the Indian Mind' series, also highlights a nationwide demand for government intervention, with 78% of respondents urging more robust action and 86% supporting India's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2070. The data suggests a critical need for national educational programs to enhance public understanding of climate issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)