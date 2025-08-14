Tragedy Strikes Chositi: Cloudburst Devastation Leaves Dozens Dead

In a tragic turn of events, Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed devastating scenes as a cloudburst triggered flash floods, claiming at least 46 lives. The victims include two CISF personnel, with many more still unaccounted for.

Rescue teams, now in an urgent race against time, have already evacuated over 160 individuals, with 38 reported as seriously injured. The scale of the catastrophe is daunting, with rescues involving the painstaking task of retrieving bodies and assisting those in critical need.

The village, known for its annual Machail Mata Yatra, saw homes and infrastructure washed away, leaving behind heart-breaking scenes of collapsed buildings and families grieving for their lost ones. The rescue and relief operations continue as local officials urge calm and provide crucial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)