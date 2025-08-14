Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Chositi: Cloudburst Devastation Leaves Dozens Dead

A catastrophic cloudburst in Chositi village, Jammu and Kashmir, led to massive flash floods, leaving at least 46 dead, including security personnel, with many more trapped or missing. Rescuers are battling to find survivors amidst the destruction, as families and officials mourn the tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chositi(Jammu) | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes Chositi: Cloudburst Devastation Leaves Dozens Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed devastating scenes as a cloudburst triggered flash floods, claiming at least 46 lives. The victims include two CISF personnel, with many more still unaccounted for.

Rescue teams, now in an urgent race against time, have already evacuated over 160 individuals, with 38 reported as seriously injured. The scale of the catastrophe is daunting, with rescues involving the painstaking task of retrieving bodies and assisting those in critical need.

The village, known for its annual Machail Mata Yatra, saw homes and infrastructure washed away, leaving behind heart-breaking scenes of collapsed buildings and families grieving for their lost ones. The rescue and relief operations continue as local officials urge calm and provide crucial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025