Left Menu

Devastating Cloudburst Rocks Kishtwar: Community Grieves over Tragic Loss

A catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar's Chashoti hamlet led to flash floods, claiming at least 46 lives, including two CISF personnel. Rescue operations continued as night descended, with 167 individuals pulled from rubble and 38 in critical condition. Ladakh Lt. Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed sorrow and praised rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:41 IST
Devastating Cloudburst Rocks Kishtwar: Community Grieves over Tragic Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating cloudburst struck Chashoti hamlet in the Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, triggering flash floods that claimed at least 46 lives, including two CISF personnel. The incident left many others trapped under debris, sparking a massive rescue operation.

Rescuers worked tirelessly through the night, successfully retrieving 167 people from the disaster-stricken area despite the challenging conditions. Official reports confirm that 38 individuals remain in critical condition.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the calamity and expressed admiration for the persistent efforts of rescue teams vested in saving lives amidst adversity.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025