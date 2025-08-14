Devastating Cloudburst Rocks Kishtwar: Community Grieves over Tragic Loss

A devastating cloudburst struck Chashoti hamlet in the Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, triggering flash floods that claimed at least 46 lives, including two CISF personnel. The incident left many others trapped under debris, sparking a massive rescue operation.

Rescuers worked tirelessly through the night, successfully retrieving 167 people from the disaster-stricken area despite the challenging conditions. Official reports confirm that 38 individuals remain in critical condition.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the calamity and expressed admiration for the persistent efforts of rescue teams vested in saving lives amidst adversity.