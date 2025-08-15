Left Menu

Tragedy in Chisoti: Cloudburst Triggers Deadly Floods in Kishtwar

A devastating cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, causing a massive flash flood that killed at least 46 people. Authorities have identified 21 of the deceased. Rescue efforts continue as over 160 individuals have been saved, with 38 in serious condition.

A catastrophic cloudburst struck the remote Chisoti village in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a massive flash flood that claimed the lives of at least 46 individuals, including two CISF personnel. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday, leaving locals and pilgrims in shock as the disaster struck the bustling base camp.

Authorities have intensively worked to identify the victims, successfully naming 21 out of the 46 bodies retrieved. To aid in identification, officials utilized social media, sharing images with affected families. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue as over 160 people have been saved, with 38 reported in serious condition.

Efforts to locate missing persons persist amid the devastation, with communication challenges hindering progress. A control room has been established to assist families and track those unaccounted for. In the disaster's aftermath, the region copes with disrupted power and communications, complicating recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

