Indonesia's Crackdown on Illegal Palm Plantations and Mining Operations

Indonesia is poised to ramp up its efforts against illegal exploitation of natural resources, particularly focusing on palm plantations and mining activities. A recent survey highlighted the existence of 3.7 million hectares of unlawfully operating palm plantations, according to President Prabowo Subianto's Friday announcement.

During his first state of the nation address, Prabowo elaborated on his administration's new crackdown initiatives. The world's leading palm oil producer aims to seize unlawfully run plantations and address their environmental impacts. The President underscored the government's commitment to shield Indonesians from "greedy economics" and noted the military's involvement in confiscation efforts.

Prabowo also signaled a stringent stance on illegal mining, revealing his administration has received reports of 1,063 unauthorized operations throughout the archipelago. His assertive approach, however, has sparked worries on the military's growing influence in civilian matters under his leadership.