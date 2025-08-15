Left Menu

Indonesia's Crackdown on Illegal Palm Plantations and Mining Operations

Indonesia is set to intensify its crackdown on illegal exploitation of palm plantations and mining. President Prabowo Subianto highlighted that 3.7 million hectares of illegal palm plantations exist, with a total of 5 million hectares under scrutiny. The government also plans to address illegal mining operations across the archipelago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:23 IST
Indonesia's Crackdown on Illegal Palm Plantations and Mining Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is poised to ramp up its efforts against illegal exploitation of natural resources, particularly focusing on palm plantations and mining activities. A recent survey highlighted the existence of 3.7 million hectares of unlawfully operating palm plantations, according to President Prabowo Subianto's Friday announcement.

During his first state of the nation address, Prabowo elaborated on his administration's new crackdown initiatives. The world's leading palm oil producer aims to seize unlawfully run plantations and address their environmental impacts. The President underscored the government's commitment to shield Indonesians from "greedy economics" and noted the military's involvement in confiscation efforts.

Prabowo also signaled a stringent stance on illegal mining, revealing his administration has received reports of 1,063 unauthorized operations throughout the archipelago. His assertive approach, however, has sparked worries on the military's growing influence in civilian matters under his leadership.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025