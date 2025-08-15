Tragic Cylinder Blast Rocks Bengaluru Neighborhood
A cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya has left a 10-year-old boy dead and 12 others injured. The blast led to the collapse of several houses in the densely populated area. Authorities suspect a cylinder leak was the cause, and rescue operations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya neighborhood has left the community in shock. On Friday, a 10-year-old boy died, and 12 people sustained injuries following a cylinder blast in the densely populated area.
The explosion, which occurred in the tightly packed residential sector of Wilson Garden, caused several homes to collapse. According to Fire Department sources, the suspected cause of the blast was a cylinder leak.
Rescue efforts are underway, with the Adu Godi Police confirming that the injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials continue to work tirelessly at the scene of the devastation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eight Fatal Air Accidents Raise Safety Concerns
Tragic Bus Accident in Mandi: One Dead, Nine Injured
Notorious Criminal Arrested for Accidental Firing in Mumbai
Khalid Jamil: The Accidental Coach at the Helm of Indian Football
High-Speed Impact: Navi Mumbai Civic Bus Accident Highlights Safety Concerns