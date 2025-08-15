Left Menu

Tragic Cylinder Blast Rocks Bengaluru Neighborhood

A cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya has left a 10-year-old boy dead and 12 others injured. The blast led to the collapse of several houses in the densely populated area. Authorities suspect a cylinder leak was the cause, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:26 IST
Tragic Cylinder Blast Rocks Bengaluru Neighborhood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya neighborhood has left the community in shock. On Friday, a 10-year-old boy died, and 12 people sustained injuries following a cylinder blast in the densely populated area.

The explosion, which occurred in the tightly packed residential sector of Wilson Garden, caused several homes to collapse. According to Fire Department sources, the suspected cause of the blast was a cylinder leak.

Rescue efforts are underway, with the Adu Godi Police confirming that the injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials continue to work tirelessly at the scene of the devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025