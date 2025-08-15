Tragic Cylinder Blast Rocks Bengaluru Neighborhood

A tragic incident in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya neighborhood has left the community in shock. On Friday, a 10-year-old boy died, and 12 people sustained injuries following a cylinder blast in the densely populated area.

The explosion, which occurred in the tightly packed residential sector of Wilson Garden, caused several homes to collapse. According to Fire Department sources, the suspected cause of the blast was a cylinder leak.

Rescue efforts are underway, with the Adu Godi Police confirming that the injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials continue to work tirelessly at the scene of the devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)