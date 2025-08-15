Tragic Blast in Bengaluru: Child Dies in Cylinder Explosion
A suspected cylinder blast in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden resulted in the death of 10-year-old Mubarak and injuries to nine others. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the victim's family and pledged to cover medical costs for the injured. The explosion caused significant damage to 13 houses.
A devastating incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden on Friday when a suspected cylinder blast claimed the life of 10-year-old Mubarak and injured nine others.
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after visiting the site and hospitals, announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for Mubarak's family and assured that the government would cover the medical expenses of the injured.
The blast damaged 13 houses in the residential neighborhood. Authorities, including police and disaster response teams, are investigating the incident, with an early probe suggesting a cylinder explosion.
