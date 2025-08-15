Stability and Profit Growth: China's Banks Show Resilience
China's commercial banks recorded a non-performing loan ratio of 1.49% by the end of Q2, slightly down from Q1, according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Net profits for the first half of the year reached 1.2 trillion yuan ($167.17 billion), with a capital adequacy ratio of 15.58%.
China's commercial banks are showing signs of resilience and stability as the non-performing loan ratio modestly declined to 1.49% at the close of the second quarter, as reported by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This slight decrease from the previous quarter underscores the sector's solid performance.
Moreover, commercial banks posted net profits amounting to 1.2 trillion yuan ($167.17 billion) throughout the first half of the year. This robust financial outcome highlights the banking sector's contribution to the Chinese economy during a period of global economic fluctuations.
Additionally, the capital adequacy ratio for these banks stood at an impressive 15.58% at the end of June, showcasing their capacity to withstand financial stress and contribute to economic stability.
