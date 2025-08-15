Rain Revives Across Rajasthan: Weather System Sparks Downpour

The eastern and western regions of Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, following an earlier revival in precipitation activities across the state.

Niwai, located in Tonk district, recorded the highest rainfall with 93 mm, while Dholpur's Saepau witnessed a substantial 117 mm of rain. Vanasthali in Tonk received 70 mm, with multiple locations including Dungarpur tehsil and Sikar also facing significant rainfall.

According to the MeT Department, a new weather system originating from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, causing this surge. Rainfall is expected to continue in several divisions, affecting areas such as Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota.

