Rain Revives Across Rajasthan: Weather System Sparks Downpour

Rajasthan experienced a revival in monsoon activity with significant rainfall across various regions including Tonk, Dholpur, and Jaipur. A new weather system, originating as a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, is responsible for the heavy rains projected to continue over the coming days in multiple divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The eastern and western regions of Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, following an earlier revival in precipitation activities across the state.

Niwai, located in Tonk district, recorded the highest rainfall with 93 mm, while Dholpur's Saepau witnessed a substantial 117 mm of rain. Vanasthali in Tonk received 70 mm, with multiple locations including Dungarpur tehsil and Sikar also facing significant rainfall.

According to the MeT Department, a new weather system originating from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, causing this surge. Rainfall is expected to continue in several divisions, affecting areas such as Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

