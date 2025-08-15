Left Menu

Spain Battles Fierce Wildfires Amid Unfavorable Conditions

Spain is grappling with 14 significant wildfires worsened by a 12-day heatwave and strong winds. The fires have claimed seven lives and scorched areas equivalent to London's size. Authorities are struggling to contain the blazes, with extreme fire risks and high temperatures exacerbating the challenge.

Spain is currently battling 14 major wildfires, as authorities grapple with adverse conditions exacerbating the flames. These fires have already claimed seven lives and consumed an area as large as London.

The combination of a prolonged heatwave lasting 12 days and strong southerly winds has posed significant challenges for firefighters. Virginia Barcones, director-general of emergency services, highlighted the tough conditions, especially in the western regions where wildfires have merged, causing closures of highways and rail services.

In Galicia, some residents have taken drastic measures to protect their homes by creating improvised firewalls. The national weather agency has issued warnings for extreme fire risk in the north and west as temperatures soar, with the potential for the situation to worsen, making the firefight even more difficult.

