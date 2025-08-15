Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims 60 Lives & Injures Many

A devastating cloudburst occurred in Kishtwar, resulting in flash floods that claimed 60 lives and injured many. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited the injured at Jammu's GMC Hospital and plans to visit the affected village. Rescue efforts continue as officials hope to find the missing residents.

The aftermath of the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar has left the region grappling with grief and urgent relief efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary made an empathetic visit to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on Friday to assess the condition of those injured from this calamitous incident.

In a press briefing outside the hospital, Choudhary expressed his commitment to the victims, highlighting the medical support provided to the 40 injured admitted to the hospital. He assured that the two critical patients in the ICU are receiving diligent care. The deputy chief minister acknowledged the shocking nature of the disaster, which struck on the eve of Independence Day.

Authorities confirmed the tragic passing of at least 60 individuals, including two CISF personnel, due to the cloudburst-induced flash floods. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 167 individuals successfully pulled from the rubble. Choudhary, alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is poised to visit the hard-hit Chisoti village to oversee relief measures and pray for the safety of the missing, invoking blessings from Mata Machail.

