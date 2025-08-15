Tragic Cylinder Blast Rocks Bengaluru Neighborhood

A devastating cylinder blast in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya claimed the life of a young boy named Mubarak on Friday, with at least nine others suffering injuries. The densely populated neighborhood was left shaken as the tragic incident unfolded early in the morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, swiftly visited the scene and hospitals. He announced that the family of the deceased would receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, while the government will absorb medical expenses for the injured. The Chief Minister expressed the primary suspicion of a cylinder blast, as investigations continue to ascertain the exact cause.

The blast affected 13 homes in the area, with the site belonging to a woman named Kasturamma, also hospitalized due to injuries. City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh noted the three-member family renting the house had just one member present during the incident as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)