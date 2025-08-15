Yamuna Rising: Water Levels Near Danger Mark in Delhi
The Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the warning level of 204.50 meters, reaching 204.65 meters. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation due to continuous water discharge from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. Immediate precautions are underway as water levels are expected to rise further.
- Country:
- India
In New Delhi, the Yamuna River has crossed the warning threshold of 204.50 meters, reaching 204.65 meters at the Old Railway Bridge as of 1 pm on Friday. This elevation signals an increased flood risk, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely.
The Old Railway Bridge remains a vital observation point for tracking the river's behavior and assessing flood probabilities. With forecasts predicting further increases in water levels, concerned agencies are preparing for potential flooding.
The surge in the Yamuna's level is attributed to the continuous release of water from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, currently discharging 35,130 and 47,024 cusecs per hour, respectively. As water from these sources takes approximately 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, officials are on high alert, given the proximity to the danger mark of 205.33 meters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamuna
- River
- Delhi
- Flood
- Warning
- Water Levels
- Barrage
- Wazirabad
- Hathnikund
- Evacuation
ALSO READ
M8.8 Russia Quake Spurs Tsunami Alerts, Underscores Urgent Need for Early Warnings
Gates Opened at Sardar Sarovar Dam Amid Rising Water Levels
Indian Refiners Halt Russian Oil Imports Amid Dwindling Discounts and U.S. Warnings
Heightened Travel Warnings: Israeli Nationals in the UAE on Alert
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warnings Post 8.7-Magnitude Quake Off Russia