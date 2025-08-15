Delhi Unveils Grand Tourism and Healthcare Initiatives
The Rekha Gupta-led government announced plans to boost Delhi's tourism, including a 12-km-long Chhath Ghat, a Yamuna cruise service, and a new tourism circuit. Enhancements in healthcare infrastructure include expansions in hospitals, additions of medical machines, and improvements in digital health management systems.
The Rekha Gupta government has unveiled ambitious plans to transform Delhi's tourism and healthcare sectors. Key projects include a sprawling 12-km-long Chhath Ghat riverfront along the Yamuna and a scenic cruise service that promises to deepen the tourist experience. A new tourism circuit will connect historic monuments and cultural landmarks.
Gupta also highlighted her administration's commitment to making Delhi a global tourism and education hub. Projects underway include expansions in healthcare facilities, featuring 1,300 additional hospital beds and new medical equipment. The government's healthcare reforms are set to address previous shortcomings and better serve Delhi's population.
Residents are urged to partake in the city's transformation by adopting eco-friendly practices and reducing public littering. The initiatives are perceived as a step toward showcasing Delhi's rich heritage while ensuring modern amenities attract a global audience, leveraging both economic growth and cultural enrichment.
