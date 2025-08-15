Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Grand Tourism and Healthcare Initiatives

The Rekha Gupta-led government announced plans to boost Delhi's tourism, including a 12-km-long Chhath Ghat, a Yamuna cruise service, and a new tourism circuit. Enhancements in healthcare infrastructure include expansions in hospitals, additions of medical machines, and improvements in digital health management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:36 IST
Delhi Unveils Grand Tourism and Healthcare Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rekha Gupta government has unveiled ambitious plans to transform Delhi's tourism and healthcare sectors. Key projects include a sprawling 12-km-long Chhath Ghat riverfront along the Yamuna and a scenic cruise service that promises to deepen the tourist experience. A new tourism circuit will connect historic monuments and cultural landmarks.

Gupta also highlighted her administration's commitment to making Delhi a global tourism and education hub. Projects underway include expansions in healthcare facilities, featuring 1,300 additional hospital beds and new medical equipment. The government's healthcare reforms are set to address previous shortcomings and better serve Delhi's population.

Residents are urged to partake in the city's transformation by adopting eco-friendly practices and reducing public littering. The initiatives are perceived as a step toward showcasing Delhi's rich heritage while ensuring modern amenities attract a global audience, leveraging both economic growth and cultural enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025