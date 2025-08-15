Evacuation in Rajouri: Land Sinking Triggers Emergency
Following heavy rains, land sinking in Rajouri's Panjnara village forced the evacuation of 90 people from cracked homes. As a precaution, officials relocated families to safer locations, while ensuring that alert measures are in place to protect remaining residents. Authorities commit to further safety efforts.
- Country:
- India
In Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, at least 20 families comprising around 90 individuals were evacuated from their damaged homes due to significant land sinking. The incident took place in Panjnara village, where persistent rainfall led to dangerous cracks in residential structures, prompting a swift response from authorities.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kotranka, Dil Mir, confirmed the relocation of the affected families to government shelter, emphasizing the need to avert potential loss of life. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and police teams facilitated the evacuation, assisting residents with the transfer of their belongings.
In response to ongoing rainfall threats, Mir announced a stationed SDRF team in the area, advising remaining residents to stay vigilant and prepare for immediate evacuation if necessary. National Conference MLA Javid Iqbal expressed concerns over the situation and assured that governmental support is available, emphasizing the importance of public safety precautions.
