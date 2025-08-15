Left Menu

Evacuation in Rajouri: Land Sinking Triggers Emergency

Following heavy rains, land sinking in Rajouri's Panjnara village forced the evacuation of 90 people from cracked homes. As a precaution, officials relocated families to safer locations, while ensuring that alert measures are in place to protect remaining residents. Authorities commit to further safety efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:58 IST
Evacuation in Rajouri: Land Sinking Triggers Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, at least 20 families comprising around 90 individuals were evacuated from their damaged homes due to significant land sinking. The incident took place in Panjnara village, where persistent rainfall led to dangerous cracks in residential structures, prompting a swift response from authorities.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kotranka, Dil Mir, confirmed the relocation of the affected families to government shelter, emphasizing the need to avert potential loss of life. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and police teams facilitated the evacuation, assisting residents with the transfer of their belongings.

In response to ongoing rainfall threats, Mir announced a stationed SDRF team in the area, advising remaining residents to stay vigilant and prepare for immediate evacuation if necessary. National Conference MLA Javid Iqbal expressed concerns over the situation and assured that governmental support is available, emphasizing the importance of public safety precautions.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025