Devastation in Pakistan: Monsoon Rains Trigger Catastrophic Flooding

Heavy monsoon rains have resulted in catastrophic flooding across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to at least 214 deaths in the past 36 hours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is the worst affected, with over 198 fatalities. Damaged infrastructure and rising death tolls underscore the urgency of continued relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar/Islamabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed devastation across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, claiming at least 214 lives in the past 36 hours, according to officials. The worst-hit region is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where flash floods have caused over 198 deaths and widespread destruction.

The provincial authorities have warned that the heavy rain is set to persist until August 21, exacerbating the dire situations in Buner, Mansehra, Bajaur, Batagram, Lower Dir, and Shangla districts. Rescue operations are underway, yet the death toll is expected to rise as many remain missing.

In response, the government has allocated Rs 500 million for relief efforts. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority revealed tragic incidents, including a helicopter crash in the Mohmand tribal district. Infrastructure damage includes washed-away bridges and disrupted roads in Neelum Valley and Jhelum Valley.

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

